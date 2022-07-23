Chapter 5, Problem 60a
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. a. HNO3(aq) + Na2SO3(aq)¡
Video transcript
A 30.00-mL sample of an unknown H3PO4 solution is titrated with a 0.100 M NaOH solution. The equivalence point is reached when 26.38 mL of NaOH solution is added. What is the concentration of the unknown H3PO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is H3PO4(aq) + 3 NaOH(aq) → 3 H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq)
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. b. NH4I(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. c. HBr(aq) + Na2S(aq)¡
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Ag, Ca2+, BaO, H2S, NO3-, CrO42-
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Cl2, Fe3+, CuCl2, CH4, Cr2O720, HSO4-
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO