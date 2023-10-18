Chapter 5, Problem 63c
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Cl2, Fe3+, CuCl2, CH4, Cr2O720, HSO4-
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? b. CrO3
What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)