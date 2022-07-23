Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry Problem 44
Chapter 7, Problem 44

The air in an inflated balloon (defined as the system) warms over a toaster and absorbs 115 J of heat. As it expands, it does 77 kJ of work. What is the change in internal energy for the system?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In a closed system, the change in internal energy is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system. This principle is fundamental for analyzing energy changes in thermodynamic processes.
Internal Energy

Internal energy is the total energy contained within a system, including kinetic and potential energy at the molecular level. It reflects the energy associated with the temperature, phase, and number of particles in the system. Changes in internal energy can result from heat transfer and work done on or by the system.
Work in Thermodynamics

In thermodynamics, work refers to the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. For a gas, work can be calculated when it expands or compresses against an external pressure. The sign of work is crucial: work done by the system on the surroundings is considered negative, while work done on the system is positive.
Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work. a. A rolling billiard ball collides with another billiard ball. The first billiard ball (defined as the system) stops rolling after the collision. b. A book falls to the floor. (The book is the system). c. A father pushes his daughter on a swing. (The daughter and the swing are the system). Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work.

A system releases 622 kJ of heat and does 105 kJ of work on the surroundings. What is the change in internal energy of the system?

A system absorbs 196 kJ of heat and the surroundings do 117 kJ of work on the system. What is the change in internal energy of the system?

We pack two identical coolers for a picnic, placing 24 12-ounce soft drinks and five pounds of ice in each. However, the drinks that we put into cooler A were refrigerated for several hours before they were packed in the cooler, while the drinks that we put into cooler B were at room temperature. When we open the two coolers three hours later, most of the ice in cooler A is still present, while nearly all of the ice in cooler B has melted. Explain this difference.

A kilogram of aluminum metal and a kilogram of water are each warmed to 75 °C and placed in two identical insulated containers. One hour later, the two containers are opened and the temperature of each substance is measured. The aluminum has cooled to 35 °C, while the water has cooled only to 66 °C. Explain this difference.

How much heat is required to warm 1.50 L of water from 25.0 °C to 100.0 °C? (Assume a density of 1.0 g/mL for the water.)

