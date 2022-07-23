Chapter 7, Problem 89
During photosynthesis, plants use energy from sunlight to form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for photosynthesis.
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. d. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. a. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°rxn for each reaction. b. SO2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → SO3(g)
Ethanol (C2H5OH) can be made from the fermentation of crops and has been used as a fuel additive to gasoline. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol and calculate ΔH °rxn.
Top fuel dragsters and funny cars burn nitromethane as fuel according to the balanced combustion equation: 2 CH3NO2(l ) + 32O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O(l ) + N2( g) ΔH °rxn = -1418 kJ The enthalpy of combustion for nitromethane is -709.2 kJ>mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH °f ) for nitromethane.
The explosive nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) decomposes rapidly upon ignition or sudden impact according to the balanced equation: 4 C3H5N3O9(l )¡12 CO2( g) + 10 H2O( g) + 6 N2( g) + O2( g) ΔH °rxn = -5678 kJ Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH °f ) for nitroglycerin.