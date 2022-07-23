Chapter 7, Problem 84d
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °rxn for each in Appendix IIB. d. CH3OH(l)
Video transcript
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: CH4( g) + 4 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) + 4 HCl( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: C(s) + 2 H2( g)¡CH4( g) ΔH = -74.6 kJ C(s) + 2 Cl2( g)¡CCl4( g) ΔH = -95.7 kJ H2( g) + Cl2( g)¡2 HCl( g) ΔH = -92.3 kJ
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °f for each in Appendix IIB. a. NH3( g)
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH °rxn for each in Appendix IIB. b. MgCO3(s)
Hydrazine (N2H4) is a fuel used by some spacecraft. It is normally oxidized by N2O4 according to the equation: N2H4 (l) + N2O4 (g) → 2 N2O (g) + 2 H2O (g) Calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation.
Pentane (C5H12) is a component of gasoline that burns according to the following balanced equation: C5H12(l ) + 8 O2( g)¡5 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g) Calculate ΔH °rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation. (The standard enthalpy of formation of liquid pentane is -146.8 kJ>mol.)
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH °rxn for each reaction. a. C2H4( g) + H2( g) → C2H6( g)