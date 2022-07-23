Chapter 8, Problem 54

A 0.22-caliber handgun fires a 1.9-g bullet at a velocity of 765 m>s. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of the bullet. Is the wave nature of matter significant for bullets?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 6m 6m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked