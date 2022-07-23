Chapter 8, Problem 52
A proton in a linear accelerator has a de Broglie wavelength of 122 pm. What is the speed of the proton?
Sketch the interference pattern that results from the diffraction of electrons passing through two closely spaced slits.
The resolution limit of a microscope is roughly equal to the wavelength of light used in producing the image. Electron microscopes use an electron beam (in place of photons) to produce much higher resolution images, about 0.20 nm in modern instruments. Assuming that the resolution of an electron microscope is equal to the de Broglie wavelength of the electrons used, to what speed must the electrons be accelerated to obtain a resolution of 0.20 nm?
The smallest atoms can themselves exhibit quantum-mechanical behavior. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength (in pm) of a hydrogen atom traveling at 475 m/s.
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a 143-g baseball traveling at 95 mph. Why is the wave nature of matter not important for a baseball?
A 0.22-caliber handgun fires a 1.9-g bullet at a velocity of 765 m>s. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of the bullet. Is the wave nature of matter significant for bullets?
An electron has an uncertainty in its position of 552 pm. What is the uncertainty in its velocity?