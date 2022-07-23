Chapter 8, Problem 90

A 5.00-mL ampule of a 0.100-M solution of naphthalene in hexane is excited with a flash of light. The naphthalene emits 15.5 J of energy at an average wavelength of 349 nm. What percentage of the naphthalene molecules emitted a photon?

