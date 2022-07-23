Chapter 8, Problem 91

A laser produces 20.0 mW of red light. In 1.00 hr, the laser emits 2.29 * 1020 photons. What is the wavelength of the laser?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked