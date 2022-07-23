Chapter 8, Problem 61

Which set of quantum numbers cannot occur together to specify an orbital? a. n = 2, l = 1, ml = -1 b. n = 3, l = 2, ml = 0 c. n = 3, l = 3, ml = 2 d. n = 4, l = 3, ml = 0

