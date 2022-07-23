Chapter 1, Problem 134

A sample of gaseous neon atoms at atmospheric pressure and 0 °C contains 2.69 * 1022 atoms per liter. The atomic radius of neon is 69 pm. What fraction of the space do the atoms themselves occupy? What does this reveal about the separation between atoms in the gaseous phase?

