Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released

