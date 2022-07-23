Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 60b
Chapter 1, Problem 60b

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). b. 225 Mm

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to express the following using base units and scientific notation, and our Value is 452 Mem. So our base unit there is going to be meters, so one mega meter Equals 10 to the 6th m. So we have 452 mega meters And we're going to multiply that by 10-6 m and one mega meter. So our mega meter is going to cancel out here, And that is going to give us 4. Times, 10 to the 8th m. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
