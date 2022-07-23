Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exact Numbers
Exact numbers are values that are counted or defined quantities, which have no uncertainty and therefore an infinite number of significant figures. Examples include the number of students in a classroom or defined conversion factors, such as 12 inches in a foot. Because they are not measured, they do not contribute to the uncertainty in calculations.
Number of Electrons in Shells
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision, including all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and results in scientific calculations, as they reflect the precision of the data.
Significant Figures Example
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion involves changing a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit, often using conversion factors. In the example given, the relationship of 12 inches equaling 1 foot is a defined conversion factor, which is exact. This means that when performing calculations involving unit conversions, the exact nature of these factors ensures that the precision of the result is maintained.
