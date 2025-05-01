The vapor pressure of CCl3F at 300 K is 856 torr. If 3.5 g of CCl3F is enclosed in a 1.0-L container, will any liquid be present? If so, what mass of liquid?
Four ice cubes at exactly 0 °C with a total mass of 53.5 g are combined with 115 g of water at 75 °C in an insulated container. If no heat is lost to the surroundings, what is the final temperature of the mixture?
Key Concepts
Heat Transfer and Conservation of Energy
Specific Heat Capacity
Phase Change and Latent Heat
The vapor pressure of water at 25 °C is 23.76 torr. If 0.25 g of water is enclosed in a 1.50-L container, will any liquid be present? If so, what mass of liquid?
A sealed flask contains 0.55 g of water at 28 °C. The vapor pressure of water at this temperature is 28.35 mmHg. What is the minimum volume of the flask in order that no liquid water be present in the flask?
Air conditioners not only cool air, but dry it as well. A room in a home measures 6.0 m × 10.0 m × 2.2 m. If the outdoor temperature is 30 °C and the partial pressure of water in the air is 85% of the vapor pressure of water at this temperature, what mass of water must be removed from the air each time the volume of air in the room is cycled through the air conditioner? (Assume that all of the water must be removed from the air.) The vapor pressure for water at 30 °C is 31.8 torr.
A sample of steam with a mass of 0.552 g and at a temperature of 100 °C condenses into an insulated container holding 4.25 g of water at 5.0 °C. Assuming that no heat is lost to the surroundings, what is the final temperature of the mixture?
Explain the observed trend in the boiling points of these compounds.
H2Te -2 °C
H2Se -41.5 °C
H2S -60.7 °C
H2O 100 °C