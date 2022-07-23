Chapter 12, Problem 48b
In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher vapor pressure at a given temperature. Explain your reasoning. b. CH3CH2CH2OH or CH3OH
Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. d. N2
In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. c. CH3OCH3 or CH3CH3OH
In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. b. CH3OH or CH3SH
In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher vapor pressure at a given temperature. Explain your reasoning. c. CH3OH or H2CO
Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homogeneous solutions, indicate the type of forces that are involved. a. CCl4 and H2O
Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homogeneous solutions, indicate the type of forces that are involved. d. CH3CH2OH and H2O