When a thin glass tube is put into water, the water rises 1.4 cm. When the same tube is put into hexane, the hexane rises only 0.4 cm. Explain.
Why does spilling room-temperature water over your skin on a hot day cool you down while spilling room-temperature vegetable oil does not?
Key Concepts
Heat Transfer
Specific Heat Capacity
Evaporative Cooling
Suppose that 0.95 g of water condenses on a 75.0-g block of iron that is initially at 22 °C. If the heat released during condensation goes only to warming the iron block, what is the final temperature (in °C) of the iron block? (Assume a constant enthalpy of vaporization for water of 44.0 kJ/mol.)
Which evaporates more quickly: 100 mL of water (H2O) in a beaker or 100 mL of acetone [(CH3)2CO] in an identical beaker under identical conditions? Is the vapor pressure of the two substances different? Explain.
This table displays the vapor pressure of ammonia at several different temperatures. Use the data to determine the heat of vaporization and normal boiling point of ammonia.
Temperature (K) Pressure (torr)
200 65.3
210 134.3
220 255.7
230 456.0
235 597.0