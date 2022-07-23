Scuba divers breathing air at increased pressure can suffer from oxygen toxicity—too much oxygen in their bloodstream— when the partial pressure of oxygen exceeds about 1.4 atm. What happens to the amount of oxygen in a diver's bloodstream when he or she breathes oxygen at elevated pressures? How can this be reversed?
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)
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Key Concepts
Molarity and Molality
Calculating Moles from Mass
Density and Volume Relationship
An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 55.3 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g>mL for the solution.)
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)
An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 55.3 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g>mL for the solution.)