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Ch.14 - Solutions
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.14 - SolutionsProblem 57b
Chapter 14, Problem 57b

An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)

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Calculate the moles of NaCl using its molar mass: \( \text{moles of NaCl} = \frac{\text{mass of NaCl}}{\text{molar mass of NaCl}} \).
Determine the mass of the solution using its volume and density: \( \text{mass of solution} = \text{volume of solution} \times \text{density of solution} \).
Calculate the mass of the solvent (water) by subtracting the mass of NaCl from the mass of the solution: \( \text{mass of water} = \text{mass of solution} - \text{mass of NaCl} \).
Convert the mass of the solvent from grams to kilograms: \( \text{mass of water in kg} = \frac{\text{mass of water in g}}{1000} \).
Calculate the molality of the solution using the formula: \( \text{molality} = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{mass of solvent in kg}} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity and Molality

Molarity (M) is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution, while molality (m) is the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Understanding the difference between these two concentration units is crucial for solving problems involving solutions, as they are used in different contexts and can yield different values depending on the solution's density and composition.
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Calculating Moles from Mass

To find the number of moles of a substance, you can use the formula: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). For NaCl, the molar mass is approximately 58.44 g/mol. This calculation is essential for determining the concentration of the solution in terms of molality, as it allows you to convert the mass of NaCl used into moles.
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Density and Volume Relationship

Density is defined as mass per unit volume (g/mL or g/L). In this problem, the density of the solution is given as 1.08 g/mL, which can be used to convert the total volume of the solution into mass. This conversion is necessary to calculate the mass of the solvent (water) in the solution, which is required for determining molality.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Scuba divers breathing air at increased pressure can suffer from oxygen toxicity—too much oxygen in their bloodstream— when the partial pressure of oxygen exceeds about 1.4 atm. What happens to the amount of oxygen in a diver's bloodstream when he or she breathes oxygen at elevated pressures? How can this be reversed?

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Textbook Question

An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 55.3 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g>mL for the solution.)

Textbook Question

An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)

Textbook Question

An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 102 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g>mL for the solution.)

Textbook Question

An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 55.3 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g>mL for the solution.)