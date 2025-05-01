Textbook Question
A KNO3 solution containing 35 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 14.11.)
A KNO3 solution containing 35 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 14.11.)
A solution contains 35 g of NaCl per 100.0 g of water at 25°C. Is the solution unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated? (Use Figure 14.11.)
Use the data to calculate the heats of hydration of lithium chloride and sodium chloride. Which of the two cations, lithium or sodium, has stronger ion–dipole interactions with water? Why?
A KNO3 solution containing 35 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40°C to 0°C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 14.11.)
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. d. Why does the solution form? What drives the process?