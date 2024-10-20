Is the overall reaction exothermic or endothermic in the mechanism where HCl adds across the double bond of ethene to form H3C¬CH2Cl, with the energy diagram indicating step 1 as HCl + H2C“CH2 → H3C“CH2+ + Cl⁻ and step 2 as H3C“CH2+ + Cl⁻ → H3C¬CH2Cl?
Key Concepts
Exothermic and Endothermic Reactions
Energy Diagrams
Reaction Mechanism
Consider this energy diagram:
a. How many elementary steps are involved in this reaction?
d. Is the overall reaction endothermic or exothermic?
Consider the reaction in which HCl adds across the double bond of ethene: HCl + H2C=CH2 → H3C-CH2Cl The following mechanism, with the accompanying energy diagram, has been suggested for this reaction:
Step 1 HCl + H2C=CH2 → H3C=CH2+ + Cl-
Step 2 H3C=CH2+ + Cl- → H3C-CH2Cl
a. Based on the energy diagram, determine which step is rate limiting.
b. What is the expected order of the reaction based on the proposed mechanism?