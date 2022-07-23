Skip to main content
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 102b
Chapter 18, Problem 102b

Calculate the molar solubility of MX (Ksp = 1.27⨉10-36) in each liquid or solution. b. 0.25 M MCl2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the dissolution process of MX in water. The dissolution of MX can be represented as: \[ \text{MX} \rightleftharpoons \text{M}^{2+} + \text{X}^{-} \]
Step 2: Write the expression for the solubility product constant (Ksp) for MX. The expression is: \[ K_{sp} = [\text{M}^{2+}][\text{X}^{-}] \]
Step 3: Consider the common ion effect due to the presence of 0.25 M MCl2. Since MCl2 dissociates completely, it contributes 0.25 M of \( \text{M}^{2+} \) ions to the solution.
Step 4: Let the molar solubility of MX be \( s \). The concentration of \( \text{M}^{2+} \) ions from MX will be \( s \), but due to the common ion effect, the total concentration of \( \text{M}^{2+} \) ions will be \( 0.25 + s \). The concentration of \( \text{X}^{-} \) ions will be \( s \).
Step 5: Substitute these concentrations into the Ksp expression: \[ K_{sp} = (0.25 + s)(s) \]. Since \( K_{sp} \) is very small, assume \( s \) is much smaller than 0.25, simplifying the expression to \[ K_{sp} \approx 0.25s \]. Solve for \( s \) to find the molar solubility.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Solubility

Molar solubility refers to the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given volume of solvent at equilibrium, expressed in moles per liter (M). It is a crucial concept in understanding how substances dissolve and is often determined using the solubility product constant (Ksp) for sparingly soluble salts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:13
Molar Solubility Example

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that quantifies the solubility of a sparingly soluble ionic compound. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced dissolution equation. A lower Ksp value indicates lower solubility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Solubility Product Constant

Common Ion Effect

The common ion effect describes the decrease in solubility of a salt when a common ion is added to the solution. In this case, the presence of MCl2 introduces the ion M+, which shifts the equilibrium of the dissolution reaction of MX, reducing its molar solubility due to Le Chatelier's principle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Common Ion Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine if each compound is more soluble in acidic solution than it is in pure water. Explain. a. BaCO3 b. CuS c. AgCl d. PbI2

3384
views
Textbook Question

Consider the compounds with the generic formulas listed and their corresponding molar solubilities in pure water. Which compound has the smallest value of Ksp? a. AX; molar solubility = 1.35⨉10-4 M b. AX2; molar solubility = 2.25⨉10-4 M c. A2X; molar solubility = 1.75⨉10-4 M

924
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the molar solubility of barium fluoride in each liquid or solution. a. pure water

796
views
Textbook Question

A solution containing sodium fluoride is mixed with one containing calcium nitrate to form a solution that is 0.015 M in NaF and 0.010 M in Ca(NO3)2. Does a precipitate form in the mixed solution? If so, identify the precipitate.

1711
views
Textbook Question

The solubility of copper(I) chloride is 3.91 mg per 100.0 mL of solution. Calculate Ksp for CuCl.

1345
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the molar solubility of calcium hydroxide in a solution buffered at each pH. a. pH = 4

2628
views