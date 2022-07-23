Determine if each compound is more soluble in acidic solution than it is in pure water. Explain. a. BaCO3 b. CuS c. AgCl d. PbI2
Calculate the molar solubility of MX (Ksp = 1.27⨉10-36) in each liquid or solution. b. 0.25 M MCl2
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Key Concepts
Molar Solubility
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
Common Ion Effect
Consider the compounds with the generic formulas listed and their corresponding molar solubilities in pure water. Which compound has the smallest value of Ksp? a. AX; molar solubility = 1.35⨉10-4 M b. AX2; molar solubility = 2.25⨉10-4 M c. A2X; molar solubility = 1.75⨉10-4 M
Calculate the molar solubility of barium fluoride in each liquid or solution. a. pure water
A solution containing sodium fluoride is mixed with one containing calcium nitrate to form a solution that is 0.015 M in NaF and 0.010 M in Ca(NO3)2. Does a precipitate form in the mixed solution? If so, identify the precipitate.
The solubility of copper(I) chloride is 3.91 mg per 100.0 mL of solution. Calculate Ksp for CuCl.
Calculate the molar solubility of calcium hydroxide in a solution buffered at each pH. a. pH = 4