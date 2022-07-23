Skip to main content
Ch.19 - Free Energy & Thermodynamics
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.19 - Free Energy & ThermodynamicsProblem 80a
Chapter 19, Problem 80a

Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) K p = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔG rxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: a. standard conditions

Hey everyone today. We're being asked to calculate the standard free energy of the reaction for the following reaction at 25°C. And at standard conditions. So at standard conditions, we can therefore use the formula that delta G of the reaction. The standard delta G I should say is equal to negative rt times the natural log of K. Where R is the gas constant? It is 8. jules. Per mole kelvin, T. Is our temperature in kelvin. And since our temperature has given us 25°C, that means that our temperature is 25 plus 2 73. or To 98. kelvin. And okay or K. P in this case is our equilibrium constant. Which is given in the formula or given in the problem As 2.39 times 10 To the 33. So let's write this out. Alright in blue delta G. Of the reaction circle two negative 8.314 jules. Permal kelvin times To 98.15 kelvin times the natural log of 2. times 10 To the 33rd power. So are our Callens will cancel out and we will be left with negative one 90 Or 190,000 .6116 jules from home. However, we're not done here. Delta G is commonly calculated and represented in kila jewels and we know that one killer jewel one kill a jewel Is equivalent to tend to the power of three jewels. So using this conversion we can get The r. standard delta g of the reaction is negative 190. killer jewels per mole. Therefore the standard delta G of the reaction At 25°C. and standard conditions is negative 190.5 kg joules per mole. I hope this helps, and I look forward to seeing you in the next one.
Consider the reaction: CO2( g) + CCl4( g) ⇌ 2 COCl2( g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: i. PCO2 = 0.112 atm ii. PCCl4 = 0.174 atm iii. PCOCl2 = 0.744 atm

Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. a. 2 CO( g) + O2( g) ⇌ 2 CO2( g)

Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. b. 2 H2S(g) ⇌ 2 H2(g) + S2(g)

Consider the reaction: I2( g) + Cl2( g) ⇌ 2 ICl( g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔG rxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: b. at equilibrium

Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔG rxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: c. PICl = 2.55 atm; PI2 = 0.325 atm; PCl2 = 0.221 atm

Consider the reaction: 2 NO( g) + O2( g) ⇌ 2 NO2( g) The following data show the equilibrium constant for this reaction measured at several different temperatures. Use the data to find ΔH° rxn and ΔS°rxn for the reaction.

