Chapter 19, Problem 103a
Indicate and explain the sign of ΔSuniv for each process. a. 2 H2( g) + O2( g) → 2 H2O (l ) at 298 K.
Calculate ΔG° at 298 K for these reactions and predict the effect on ΔG° of lowering the temperature. b. CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2( g)
All the oxides of nitrogen have positive values of ΔGf° at 298 K, but only one common oxide of nitrogen has a positive ΔS°f. Identify that oxide of nitrogen without reference to thermodynamic data and explain.
The values of ΔGf° for the hydrogen halides become less negative with increasing atomic number. The ΔGf° of HI is slightly positive. However, the trend in ΔSf° is to become more positive with increasing atomic number. Explain.
A metal salt with the formula MCl2 crystallizes from water to form a solid with the composition MCl2 • 6 H2O. The equilibrium vapor pressure of water above this solid at 298 K is 18.3 mmHg. What is the value of ΔG for the reaction MCl2 • 6 H2O(s) ⇌ MCl2(s) + 6 H2O( g) when the pressure of water vapor is 18.3 mmHg? When the pressure of water vapor is 760 mmHg?
The solubility of AgCl(s) in water at 25 °C is 1.33⨉10-5 mol/L and its ΔH° of solution is 65.7 kJ/mol. What is its solubility at 50.0 °C?
Determine the minimum concentration of the precipitating agent on the right to cause precipitation of the cation from the solution on the left. a. 0.035 M Ba(NO3)2; NaF