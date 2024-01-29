Chapter 2, Problem 127

Lithium has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of lithium-6 is 6.01512 amu and the mass of lithium-7 is 7.01601 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.

