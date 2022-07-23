List the products of each amine reaction. a.

Textbook Question
Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. c.
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Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. c.
Classify each amine reaction as acid–base or condensation and list its products.
b. CH3CH2NH2 + CH3CH2COOH →
Classify each amine reaction as acid–base or condensation and list its products. a. CH3NHCH3 + HCl →
List the products of each amine reaction. b.
Classify each amine reaction as acid–base or condensation and list its products.
c. CH3NH2 + H2SO4 →
Identify each organic compound as an alkane, alkene, alkyne, aromatic hydrocarbon, alcohol, ether, aldehyde, ketone, carboxylic acid, ester, or amine, and provide a name for the compound. a.