Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. sodium hydrogen sulfite b. lithium permanganate c. silver nitrate d. potassium sulfate e. rubidium hydrogen sulfate
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride
Write the formula for each ionic compound. d. calcium fluoride
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. iron(II) phosphate
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound.
a. CoSO4•7 H2O
b. iridium(III) bromide tetrahydrate
c. Mg(BrO3)2•6 H2O
d. potassium carbonate dihydrate