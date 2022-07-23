Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 48b
Chapter 3, Problem 48b

Write the formula for each ionic compound. b. copper(I) iodate c. lead(II) chromate e. potassium hydroxide

1
Identify the ions involved in the compound. Copper(I) indicates the copper ion with a +1 charge, written as \( \text{Cu}^+ \). Iodate is a polyatomic ion with the formula \( \text{IO}_3^- \).
Determine the charges of the ions. Copper(I) has a charge of +1, and iodate has a charge of -1.
Balance the charges to ensure the compound is neutral. Since both ions have charges of +1 and -1, they balance each other out in a 1:1 ratio.
Write the formula by combining the ions in the ratio determined. Since the charges are balanced in a 1:1 ratio, the formula is \( \text{CuIO}_3 \).
Double-check the formula to ensure that the charges are balanced and the compound is neutral.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The overall charge of the compound must be neutral, which is achieved by balancing the charges of the constituent ions.
Copper(I) Ion

Copper(I) refers to the copper ion with a +1 charge, denoted as Cu⁺. This indicates that copper has lost one electron, resulting in a cation. Understanding the oxidation state of copper is crucial for determining the correct formula of the ionic compound it forms with other ions, such as iodate.
Iodate Ion

The iodate ion is a polyatomic ion with the formula IO₃⁻, carrying a -1 charge. It consists of one iodine atom covalently bonded to three oxygen atoms. When forming ionic compounds, the charge of the iodate ion must be balanced with the charge of the cation, in this case, copper(I), to ensure the overall neutrality of the compound.
