Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 47f
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate
Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. b. Mg(C2H3O2)2
Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2
Textbook Question
Write the formula for each ionic compound. c. silver nitrate
Textbook Question
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride
Textbook Question
Write the formula for each ionic compound. b. copper(I) iodate
Textbook Question
Write the formula for each ionic compound. d. calcium fluoride
