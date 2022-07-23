Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 39c
Chapter 3, Problem 39c

Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF

Identify the cation and anion in the compound. In Na2O, Na is the cation (sodium) and O is the anion (oxide).
Determine the charge of each ion. Sodium typically forms a +1 charge, and oxygen typically forms a -2 charge.
Check the balance of charges to confirm the formula. Here, two sodium ions each with a +1 charge balance one oxide ion with a -2 charge.
Name the cation by its element name, which is Sodium.
Name the anion by taking the root of the element name and adding the suffix '-ide', resulting in 'oxide'. Thus, the name of the compound is Sodium oxide.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Common examples include sodium chloride (NaCl) and magnesium oxide (MgO). Understanding the formation and properties of ionic compounds is essential for naming them correctly.
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds

The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming the cations and anions. Typically, the cation is named first, followed by the anion. For example, in Na2O, sodium (Na+) is the cation and oxide (O2-) is the anion. The name of the compound is derived from these ions, resulting in 'sodium oxide' for Na2O.
Oxide Ions

Oxide ions are negatively charged ions formed when oxygen gains two electrons, resulting in O2-. They are commonly found in various ionic compounds, particularly with metals. In the case of Na2O, the oxide ion combines with sodium ions to form a stable ionic compound. Recognizing the role of oxide ions is crucial for understanding the properties and naming of compounds like Na2O.
