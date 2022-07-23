Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 29
Chapter 3, Problem 29

Classify each element as atomic or molecular. a. bromine b. titanium c. oxygen d. potassium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify whether each element is a metal or a non-metal. Metals are typically atomic, while non-metals can be either atomic or molecular.
Consider the state of each element at room temperature. Elements that exist as diatomic molecules in their natural state are molecular.
a. Bromine (Br) is a non-metal and exists as a diatomic molecule (Br₂) at room temperature, so it is molecular.
b. Titanium (Ti) is a metal and exists as individual atoms in its solid state, so it is atomic.
c. Oxygen (O) is a non-metal and exists as a diatomic molecule (O₂) at room temperature, so it is molecular. d. Potassium (K) is a metal and exists as individual atoms in its solid state, so it is atomic.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Elements

Atomic elements consist of single atoms that are not bonded to other atoms. These elements exist in their pure form and include metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. For example, titanium and potassium are atomic elements, as they are found as individual atoms in their elemental state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Elemental Forms of Elements

Molecular Elements

Molecular elements are composed of two or more atoms bonded together, typically of the same element. These elements exist as diatomic or polyatomic molecules in their natural state. An example is oxygen, which exists as O2, a diatomic molecule, and bromine, which exists as Br2.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Elemental Forms of Elements

Classification of Elements

Elements can be classified based on their atomic structure and bonding characteristics. This classification helps in understanding their physical and chemical properties. In the context of the question, recognizing whether an element is atomic or molecular is essential for proper categorization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Element Classification Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (c)

352
views
Textbook Question

Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)

800
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. c. Cr2(SO4)3

1
views
Textbook Question

Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CO2 b. NiCl2 c. Nal d. PCl3

597
views
Textbook Question

Identify the elements that have molecules as their basic units. a. nitrogen b. argon c. hydrogen d. helium

Textbook Question

Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CF2Cl2 b. CCl4 c. PtO2 d. SO3

701
views
1
rank