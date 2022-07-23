Textbook Question
Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (c)
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Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (c)
Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. c. Cr2(SO4)3
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CO2 b. NiCl2 c. Nal d. PCl3
Identify the elements that have molecules as their basic units. a. nitrogen b. argon c. hydrogen d. helium
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CF2Cl2 b. CCl4 c. PtO2 d. SO3