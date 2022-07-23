Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Tro 6th Edition
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Problem 43b
Chapter 3, Problem 43b

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2

Identify the cation in the compound. In this case, it is Mg, which stands for magnesium.
Identify the polyatomic anion in the compound. Here, it is \( \text{C}_2\text{H}_3\text{O}_2^- \), which is known as acetate.
Combine the names of the cation and the anion to name the compound. The cation name comes first, followed by the anion name.
Since magnesium has a fixed charge of +2, there is no need to specify the charge in the name.
The name of the compound is formed by combining the names of the cation and the anion: magnesium acetate.

Verified Solution

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The overall charge of the compound is neutral, and they typically have high melting and boiling points due to the strong electrostatic forces between the ions.
Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include sulfate (SO4^2-) and acetate (C2H3O2^-). Understanding polyatomic ions is crucial for naming and writing formulas for ionic compounds, as they often replace single-element anions in these compounds.
Polyatomic Ion Variations

Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the system of naming chemical compounds based on specific rules. For ionic compounds, the name typically includes the cation followed by the anion. When polyatomic ions are involved, the name of the polyatomic ion is used directly, which is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the composition of the compound, such as in Mg(C2H3O2)2, which is named magnesium acetate.
Chemical Properties
