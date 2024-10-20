Problem 54b
Name each molecular compound. b. SO2
Problem 54d
Name each molecular compound. d. NO
Problem 55b
Write the formula for each molecular compound. b. chlorine monoxide
Problem 55d
Write the formula for each molecular compound. d. phosphorus pentafluoride
Problem 59a
Name each acid. a. HI(aq)
Problem 60a
Name each acid. a. HCl(aq)
Problem 60b
Name each acid. b. HClO2(aq)
Problem 61a
Write the formula for each acid. a. hydrofluoric acid
Problem 63b
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. b. SnO2
Problem 63c
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. P2S5
Problem 63d
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. d. HC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 65c
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. PbSO4
Problem 66b
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. b. KClO
Problem 66c
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. CoSO4
Problem 67c
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. c. H2SO4
Problem 68a
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. N2O4
Problem 72a
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. a. 55.98 g CF2Cl2
Problem 72b
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. b. 23.6 kg Fe(NO3)2
Problem 72c
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. c. 0.1187 g C8H18
Problem 72d
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
Problem 73a
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 55.9 g Cl2
Problem 73b
How many molecules are in each sample? b. 12.1 kg K2CO3
Problem 74
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 67.9 g H2O b. 112 mg NaPO4 c. 32.1 kg C6H12O d. 56.1 g N2
Problem 75a
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94 * 1020 SO3 molecules
Problem 76a
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5 * 1025 O3 molecules
Problem 76b
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85 * 1019 CCl2F2 molecules
Problem 77
A salt crystal has a mass of 0.27 mg. How many NaCl formula units does it contain?
Problem 78
A sugar crystal contains approximately 6.55 * 1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?
Problem 79a
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4
Problem 79c
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. c. C2H2
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
