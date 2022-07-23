Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
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Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2
Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CO2 b. NiCl2 c. Nal d. PCl3
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CF2Cl2 b. CCl4 c. PtO2 d. SO3
Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.
Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4 b. PbI2 c. Fe2O3 d. CuI2 e. HgBr2 f. CrCl2