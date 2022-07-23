Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 36
Chapter 3, Problem 36

Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine

Verified step by step guidance
1
insert step 1> Identify the charges of the ions formed by each element.
insert step 2> For each pair of elements, determine the ratio of ions needed to balance the charges.
insert step 3> Write the chemical formula by placing the cation first, followed by the anion, using subscripts to indicate the number of each ion needed.
insert step 4> For silver and chlorine: Silver forms Ag^+ and chlorine forms Cl^-. The formula is AgCl.
insert step 5> For sodium and sulfur: Sodium forms Na^+ and sulfur forms S^2-. The formula is Na2S.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons to achieve full outer electron shells, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, metals lose electrons to become positively charged cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions forms the ionic compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:49
Chemical Bonds

Chemical Formula

A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms involved. For ionic compounds, the formula is derived from the charges of the ions, ensuring that the total positive charge equals the total negative charge. This results in a neutral compound, which is crucial for accurately depicting the compound's structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Skeletal Formula

Common Ions and Their Charges

Understanding the common ions and their respective charges is essential for writing correct formulas for ionic compounds. For example, silver typically forms a +1 ion, chlorine forms a -1 ion, sodium forms a +1 ion, sulfur forms a -2 ion, aluminum forms a +3 ion, and potassium forms a +1 ion. Knowing these charges helps in determining the correct ratios of ions in the resulting compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Common Ion Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. CuNO2 b. Mg(C2H3O2)2 c. Ba(NO3)2 d. Pb(C2H3O2)2

778
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound. a. Mg3N2 b. KF c. Na2O d. Li2S f. KI e. CsF

775
views
Textbook Question

Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CO2 b. NiCl2 c. Nal d. PCl3

597
views
Textbook Question

Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CF2Cl2 b. CCl4 c. PtO2 d. SO3

701
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.

115
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4 b. PbI2 c. Fe2O3 d. CuI2 e. HgBr2 f. CrCl2

657
views