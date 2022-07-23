Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 133
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 133

A compound of molar mass 177 g>mol contains only carbon, hydrogen, bromine, and oxygen. Analysis reveals that the compound contains eight times as much carbon as hydrogen by mass. Find the molecular formula.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that analysis of the compound shows that the compound contains 12 times as much carbon as hydrogen by mass. If the compound only contains carbon, hydrogen bruning and oxygen determine its molecular formula and it tells us that the molar mass equals 161 g per mole. So we are going to say that our formula is C X H Y b R. Oh, So we know that our total molar mass is 161. So that's going to equal the molar mass of carbon, which is 12.01 times x times how many carbon we have? Plus 1.1. The molar mass of hydrogen, which is found on the periodic table. Why? Plus the mass of grooming, Which is 79 0. plus The molar mass of oxygen, which is 16.00. So equals 12 point 12. Why? Plus 1.01? Y plus plus 79.90. And we got that because 12. X equals 12 times 1.1 Y. And we know that because we have 12 times the mass of hydrogen. So we have 12 times the mass of hydrogen equals 12.1. The molar mass of carbon times X. So 12 .01 x equals 12.12 y. So now we have Equals 13.13 Y Plus 95.9. And we're going to subtract 95.9 from both sides, so 161 equals 95. Equals 13.13 Y. And then we're going to divide both sides by 13.13. So y equals 4.95 And we're going to Ram that off to five. Now, we need a software X. So 12.01 x equals 12.12 Y. And we're going to substitute N. Y. So X equals 12.12, divided by 12. times five. So x equals five. That means that our empirical formula is c. five H. Five B R O. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Estrone, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, is a female sexual hormone in the urine of pregnant women. Combustion analysis of a 1.893-g sample of estrone produces 5.545 g of CO2 and 1.388 g H2O. The molar mass of estrone is 270.36 g/mol. Find its molecular formula.

1481
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Epsom salts is a hydrated ionic compound with the following formula: MgSO4 # x H2O. A 4.93-g sample of Epsom salts is heated to drive off the water of hydration. The mass of the sample after complete dehydration is 2.41 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in Epsom salts.

5195
views
Textbook Question

A hydrate of copper(II) chloride has the following formula: CuCl2 # x H2O. The water in a 3.41-g sample of the hydrate is driven off by heating. The remaining sample has a mass of 2.69 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in the hydrate.

3681
views
Textbook Question

Researchers obtained the following data from experiments to find the molecular formula of benzocaine, a local anesthetic, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen. Complete combustion of a 3.54-g sample of benzocaine with excess O2 forms 8.49 g of CO2 and 2.14 g H2O. Another 2.35-g sample contains 0.199 g of N. The molar mass of benzocaine is 165 g>mol. Find the molar formula of benzocaine.

1228
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cocaine hydrochloride, C17H22ClNO4, of mass 23.5 mg.

1226
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Vanadium forms four different oxides in which the percent by mass of vanadium is, respectively, (a) 76%, (b) 68%, (c) 61%, and (d) 56%. Determine the formula and the name of each oxide.

1103
views