Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 131
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 131

Epsom salts is a hydrated ionic compound with the following formula: MgSO4 # x H2O. A 4.93-g sample of Epsom salts is heated to drive off the water of hydration. The mass of the sample after complete dehydration is 2.41 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in Epsom salts.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back. Every once in another video, Epsom salt is a hydrated ionic compound with the following formula, magnesium sulfate, X hydrate. A 14.79 g sample of Epsom salt is heated to drive off the water of hydration. The mass of the sample after complete dehydration is 7.23 g. Find the number of waters of hydration, X and Epsom salt and were given for answer choices. A three B seven C 11 and D 15. So first of all, what we understand is that we're given the total mass of the sample and the mass of the sample. After complete dehydration, let's understand that magnesium sulfate a hydrate will essentially decompose into magnesium sulfate and X moles of water. So according to the law of mass conservation, if we have the total mass of the sample, 14.79 g, we are given the mass of the sample after dehydration, which will correspond to the mass of magnesium sulfate. Why? Well, essentially that's because it remains solid and we get water vapor afterwards. So if we find the difference between 14.79 and 7.23 we will get the mass of water, which essentially corresponds to seven point 56 rams, right, based on the law of mass conservation, the sum of the masses of products must be equal to the sum of the masses of the reactants. So now that we have mass of each, we can find most of each, the number of moles of magnesium sulfate would simply be the ratio between its mass and molar mass. So we take 7.23 g and we divide by the molar mass of magnesium sulfate, which is 120 137 grams. For more, this gives us the number of moles of magnesium sulfate. We end up with 0.0601 moles. And now we find the number of moles of water, we already have the mass 7.56 g. And we divide by 18.015 g per mole, which is the molar mass of water. Now, let's perform the calculation. We get 0.420 moles. And eventually to find the X, we simply want to see that there are X moles of water per one mole of magnesium sulfate. So X is simply the ratio between 0.420 moles and 0.0601 moles. Why? Well, essentially this is because we will turn our denominator into one. So we will get the number of moles of water per mole of magnesium sulfate. And we end up with seven, which essentially corresponds to the answer choice B Thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fructose is a common sugar found in fruit. Elemental analysis of fructose gives the following mass percent composition: C 40.00%, H 6.72%, O 53.28%. The molar mass of fructose is 180.16 g>mol. Find the molecular formula of fructose.

2018
views
Textbook Question

Combustion analysis of a 13.42-g sample of equilin (which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen) produces 39.61 g CO2 and 9.01 g H2O. The molar mass of equilin is 268.34 g>mol. Find its molecular formula.

3136
views
Textbook Question

Estrone, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, is a female sexual hormone in the urine of pregnant women. Combustion analysis of a 1.893-g sample of estrone produces 5.545 g of CO2 and 1.388 g H2O. The molar mass of estrone is 270.36 g/mol. Find its molecular formula.

1481
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A hydrate of copper(II) chloride has the following formula: CuCl2 # x H2O. The water in a 3.41-g sample of the hydrate is driven off by heating. The remaining sample has a mass of 2.69 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in the hydrate.

3681
views
Textbook Question

A compound of molar mass 177 g>mol contains only carbon, hydrogen, bromine, and oxygen. Analysis reveals that the compound contains eight times as much carbon as hydrogen by mass. Find the molecular formula.

1765
views
Textbook Question

Researchers obtained the following data from experiments to find the molecular formula of benzocaine, a local anesthetic, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen. Complete combustion of a 3.54-g sample of benzocaine with excess O2 forms 8.49 g of CO2 and 2.14 g H2O. Another 2.35-g sample contains 0.199 g of N. The molar mass of benzocaine is 165 g>mol. Find the molar formula of benzocaine.

1228
views
1
rank