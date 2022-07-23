Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 72c
Chapter 3, Problem 72c

Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. c. 0.1187 g C8H18

Hey everyone, welcome back. So let's get started with this video. So here were asked how many moles of BAC 02 and 56.3 g of the compound. Okay, So then the molar mass Of BAC is 208 0. grams per mole. Okay. So with that being said, let's start with the given. Which is 56 0. grams of the compound, which is B. A. Sealed too. Okay. And they want to solve for the moles of co two. Therefore we're going to use a molder mass. So then there's 208 0. g of B A. Seal two for one more of B A cl two. Okay, So then gramps would be a Ceo to cancel out and we get moles of B A C 02, which is what we're looking for. So we do the math and we get zero point 27 zero most of B a cl two. So then we look at our answer choices and that is going to be a thank you for watching. I hope this helped. And I'll see you in the next video
