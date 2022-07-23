Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 72c
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. c. 0.1187 g C8H18
Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. N2O4
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. a. 55.98 g CF2Cl2
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. b. 23.6 kg Fe(NO3)2
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 55.9 g Cl2
How many molecules are in each sample? b. 12.1 kg K2CO3