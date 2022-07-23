Chapter 4, Problem 64
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid potassium with liquid water.
Video transcript
Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO2. When SiO2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 177.4 kg of SiO2 reacts with 100.1 kg of carbon to produce 71.2 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid strontium with iodine gas.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of solid lithium with liquid water.
Write the balanced equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas with bromine gas.
The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure octane (C8H18) and calculate the mass (in kg) of carbon dioxide that is added to the atmosphere per 10.0 kg of octane burned. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 37.8 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)