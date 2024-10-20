Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities
Write the balanced equation for the photosynthesis reaction in which gaseous carbon dioxide and liquid water react in the presence of chlorophyll to produce aqueous glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen gas.

Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the photosynthesis reaction: \( \text{CO}_2 (g) + \text{H}_2\text{O} (l) \rightarrow \text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6 (aq) + \text{O}_2 (g) \)
Balance the carbon atoms: Since there are 6 carbon atoms in glucose (\(\text{C}_6\text{H}_{12}\text{O}_6\)), you need 6 \(\text{CO}_2\) molecules.
Balance the hydrogen atoms: Glucose has 12 hydrogen atoms, so you need 6 \(\text{H}_2\text{O}\) molecules to provide these hydrogen atoms.
Balance the oxygen atoms: Count the total oxygen atoms on both sides and adjust the \(\text{O}_2\) molecules to balance them.
Verify that all elements are balanced: Ensure that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the biochemical process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy. This process primarily occurs in the chloroplasts of plant cells, where chlorophyll captures sunlight to drive the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen. The overall reaction is essential for producing the organic compounds that serve as food for the plant and, indirectly, for other organisms.
Chemical Equation Balancing

Balancing a chemical equation involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Balancing is crucial for accurately representing the stoichiometry of the reaction, which indicates the proportions of reactants and products involved.
Reactants and Products

In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo a transformation, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. In the context of photosynthesis, the reactants are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), and the products are glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2). Understanding the roles of reactants and products is fundamental to writing and interpreting chemical equations.
Consider the balanced equation: 2 N2H4(g) + N2O4(g) → 3 N2(g) + 4 H2O(g). Complete the table showing the appropriate number of moles of reactants and products. If the number of moles of a reactant is provided, fill in the required amount of the other reactant, as well as the moles of each product that forms. If the number of moles of a product is provided, fill in the required amount of each reactant to make that amount of product, as well as the amount of the other product that forms. Mol N2H4 Mol N2O4 Mol N2 Mol H2O 2 _____ _____ _____ _____ 5 _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ 10 _____ _____ 11.8 _____ 2.5 _____ _____ _____ _____ 4.2 _____ _____
Sulfuric acid is a component of acid rain formed when gaseous sulfur dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous sulfuric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)

Nitric acid is a component of acid rain that forms when gaseous nitrogen dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous nitric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)

