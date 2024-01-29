Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 78
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 78

A heliox deep-sea diving mixture contains 2.0 g of oxygen to every 98.0 g of helium. What is the partial pressure of oxygen when this mixture is delivered at a total pressure of 8.5 atm?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone and welcome back. A Heliox deep sea diving mixture contains 2 g of oxygen to every 98 g of helium. What is the partial pressure of oxygen when this mixture is delivered at a total pressure of 8.5 atmospheres? We are given four answer choices. A 0.53 B 0.022 C 1.8 ND 4.5. They are all given in atmospheres. What we want to do in this problem is first of all, calculate the number of moles of each substance starting with oxygen. We have 2 g of oxygen and the molar mass of oxygen would be 32.00 g per mole. So we essentially want to divide the mass by molar mass to get moles. That's our formula. And we end up with a 0.0625 moles of oxygen. Let's not round it off yet. And now let's calculate the number of moles of helium. We have 98 g and we need to divide that mass by the molar mass of helium which is 4.003 grams promo. Now, in this case, if we calculate the result, we get 24.48 moles. Now, what we want to do from here is remember the Dalton's law of partial pressures. So if we're looking at the partial pressure of oxygen, we need to calculate the mole fraction of oxygen in this mixture, we take 0.0625 moles, which represents the quantity or the amount of oxygen in the mixture. And we need to divide that by the total number of moles in the mixture. We are taking the same number and we are adding the number of moles of helium. Meaning in our denominator, we have the total number of modes of gasses. And in our numerator, we have the number of modes of oxygen. And if we calculate the result here, we essentially get 0.0025 46, that's our mal fraction. And eventually, let's remember that according to the law, partial pressure of a gas. And in this case, our gas of interest is oxygen is equal to the mole fraction of that gas multiplied by the total pressure. So we take the m fraction calculated previously 0.002546. And we multiply by 8.5 atmospheres because that's the total pressure of the mixture. And we get our final answer, that would be 0.022 atmospheres. And this corresponds to the partial pressure of oxygen. Now, if we want to determine the correct answer. That would be option B 0.022 atmospheres. Thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The hydrogen gas formed in a chemical reaction is collected over water at 30.0 °C at a total pressure of 732 mmHg. What is the partial pressure of the hydrogen gas collected in this way? If the total volume of gas collected is 722 mL, what mass of hydrogen gas is collected?

4585
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

The air in a bicycle tire is bubbled through water and collected at 25 °C. If the total volume of gas collected is 5.45 L at a temperature of 25 °C and a pressure of 745 torr, how many moles of gas were in the bicycle tire?

1691
views
Textbook Question

The zinc in a copper-plated penny will dissolve in hydrochloric acid if the copper coating is filed down in several spots (so that the hydrochloric acid can get to the zinc). The reaction between the acid and the zinc is 2 H+ (aq) + Zn(s)¡ H2( g) + Zn2 + (aq). When the zinc in a certain penny dissolves, the total volume of gas collected over water at 25 °C is 0.951 L at a total pressure of 748 mmHg. What mass of hydrogen gas is collected?

3331
views
Textbook Question

Consider the chemical reaction:

C(s) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + H2( g)

How many liters of hydrogen gas are formed from the complete reaction of 22.5 g C? Assume that the hydrogen gas is collected at a pressure of 1.00 atm and a temperature of 355 K.

Textbook Question

Consider the chemical reaction: 2 H2O(l )¡2 H2( g) + O2( g) What mass of H2O is required to form 1.85 L of O2 at a temperature of 315 K and a pressure of 0.981 atm?

Textbook Question

CH3OH can be synthesized by the reaction: CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) What volume of H2 gas (in L), at 748 mmHg and 86 °C, is required to synthesize 25.8 g CH3OH? How many liters of CO gas, measured under the same conditions, are required?

1778
views
1
comments