Chapter 6, Problem 91a
Calculate the root mean square velocity of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.
Video transcript
Consider a 1.0-L sample of helium gas and a 1.0-L sample of argon gas, both at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. a. Do the atoms in the helium sample have the same average kinetic energy as the atoms in the argon sample?
A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. a. Which of the two gases exerts the greater partial pressure?
A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. c. The molecules of which gas have the greater average kinetic energy?
Calculate the kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.
Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K. Rank these three halogens with respect to their rate of effusion.
Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SO3 at 298 K. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?