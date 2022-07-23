Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Gases
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.6 - GasesProblem 92
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 92

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SO3 at 298 K. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So here we ask to use the root mean square velocity and the kinetic energy of N. H. Two minus NH three and NH four plus to determine the lowest infusion rate, the lowest velocity and the lowest kinetic energy. So the root mean square velocity he goes to square root free R. T. By the molar mass. And the kinetic energy one half of the mass times velocity squared. So for a infusion rate is inversely proportional to the Mueller mass. As the molar mass increases, the rate of effusion decreases. If you look at the molar mass of each, For NH 2 -, We're gonna have 14.007 g. Us too. That was 1.008 grams. And this gives us 16.0-3 grams in the Mueller mass. NH three Gonna give us 14.007g plus three. 1.008. This will give us 17.031 in the Mueller mass. NH four Gonna give us 14.007g plus four Times 1.008. This give us 18.039. The largest smaller mass is gonna have the lowest effusion rate. So NH four plus. And I have the lowest infusion rate. And for b the lower the mass the Lord the velocity NH 2 - has the lowest mass. NH two minus gonna have the lowest velocity. And for c the lower the mass the lower the kinetic energy NH 2 - has the lowest mass. So NH 2 -. Gonna have the lowest kinetic energy. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

2075
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Calculate the kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

1801
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K. Rank these three halogens with respect to their rate of effusion.

1206
views
Textbook Question

We separate U-235 from U-238 by fluorinating a sample of uranium to form UF6 (which is a gas) and then taking advantage of the different rates of effusion and diffusion for compounds containing the two isotopes. Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for 238UF6 and 235UF6. The atomic mass of U-235 is 235.054 amu and that of U-238 is 238.051 amu.

2179
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for Ar and Kr.

1313
views
Textbook Question

A sample of argon effuses from a container in 112 seconds. The same amount of an unknown noble gas requires 79.6 seconds. Identify the second gas.