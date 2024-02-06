Chapter 6, Problem 101

Use the van der Waals equation and the ideal gas equation to calculate the volume of 1.000 mol of neon at a pressure of 500.0 atm and a temperature of 355.0 K. Explain why the two values are different. (Hint: One way to solve the van der Waals equation for V is to use successive approximations. Use the ideal gas law to get a preliminary estimate for V.)

