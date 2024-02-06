Chapter 6, Problem 101
Use the van der Waals equation and the ideal gas equation to calculate the volume of 1.000 mol of neon at a pressure of 500.0 atm and a temperature of 355.0 K. Explain why the two values are different. (Hint: One way to solve the van der Waals equation for V is to use successive approximations. Use the ideal gas law to get a preliminary estimate for V.)
The graph shows the distribution of molecular velocities for two different molecules (A and B) at the same temperature. Which molecule has the higher molar mass? Which molecule has the higher rate of effusion?
The graph shows the distribution of molecular velocities for the same molecule at two different temperatures (T1 and T2). Which temperature is greater? Explain.
Which postulate of the kinetic molecular theory breaks down under conditions of high pressure? Explain.
Use the van der Waals equation and the ideal gas equation to calculate the pressure exerted by 1.000 mol of Cl2 in a volume of 5.000 L at a temperature of 273.0 K. Explain why the two values are different.
Modern pennies are composed of zinc coated with copper. A student determines the mass of a penny to be 2.482 g and then makes several scratches in the copper coating (to expose the underlying zinc). The student puts the scratched penny in hydrochloric acid, where the following reaction occurs between the zinc and the HCl (the copper remains undissolved): Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ H2( g) + ZnCl2(aq) The student collects the hydrogen produced over water at 25 °C. The collected gas occupies a volume of 0.899 L at a total pressure of 791 mmHg. Calculate the percent zinc (by mass) in the penny. (Assume that all the Zn in the penny dissolves.)
A 2.85-g sample of an unknown chlorofluorocarbon decomposes and produces 564 mL of chlorine gas at a pressure of 752 mmHg and a temperature of 298 K. What is the percent chlorine (by mass) in the unknown chlorofluorocarbon?