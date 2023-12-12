Chapter 5, Problem 72
What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-
Video transcript
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? b. CrO3
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+ (aq)¡Al3 + (aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3( g) + H2O(l )¡H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2( g)¡BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l )¡MgBr2(s)