Chapter 5, Problem 73c

Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)

Verified Solution

