Chapter 7, Problem 41b
Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. a. Sweat evaporates from skin, cooling the skin. (The evaporating sweat is the system.) b. A balloon expands against an external pressure. (The contents of the balloon is the system.) c. An aqueous chemical reaction mixture is warmed with an external flame. (The reaction mixture is the system.) Identify energy exchanges as primarily heat or work. Determine whether the sign of E is positive or negative for the system.
A particular frost-free refrigerator uses about 705 kWh of electrical energy per year. Express this amount of energy in each unit. d. Cal
Which statement is true of the internal energy of a system and its surroundings during an energy exchange with a negative ΔEsys? a. The internal energy of the system increases and the internal energy of the surroundings decreases. b. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings increases. c. The internal energy of both the system and the surroundings decreases. d. The internal energy of the system decreases and the internal energy of the surroundings increases.
Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work and determine whether the sign of ΔE is positive or negative for the system. Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work. a. A rolling billiard ball collides with another billiard ball. The first billiard ball (defined as the system) stops rolling after the collision. b. A book falls to the floor. (The book is the system). c. A father pushes his daughter on a swing. (The daughter and the swing are the system). Identify each energy exchange as primarily heat or work.
A system releases 511 kJ of heat and does 125 kJ of work on the surroundings. What is the change in internal energy of the system?
A system absorbs 225 kJ of heat and the surroundings do 121 kJ of work on the system. What is the change in internal energy of the system?