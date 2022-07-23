Chapter 8, Problem 58
An electron traveling at 3.7 * 105 m>s has an uncertainty in its velocity of 1.88 * 105 m/s. What is the uncertainty in its position?
Video transcript
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a 143-g baseball traveling at 85 mph. Is the wave nature of matter significant for a baseball?
A 0.22-caliber handgun fires a 1.9-g bullet at a velocity of 745 m/s. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of the bullet. Is the wave nature of matter significant for bullets?
An electron has an uncertainty in its position of 552 pm. What is the uncertainty in its velocity?
Which electron is, on average, farther from the nucleus: an electron in a 3p orbital or an electron in a 4p orbital?
What are the possible values of l for each given value of n? a. 1 b. 2 c. 3 d. 4
What are the possible values of ml for each value of l? a. 0