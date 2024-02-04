Skip to main content
Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the AtomProblem 86
Chapter 8, Problem 86

An X-ray photon of wavelength 0.989 nm strikes a surface. The emitted electron has a kinetic energy of 969 eV. What is the binding energy of the electron in kJ>mol? [KE = 12 mv2; 1 electron volt (eV) = 1.602 * 10 - 19 J]

Video transcript

Hey everyone. And welcome back a photo with a wavelength of 0.3 we two nanometers strikes a surface. The emitted electron has a kinetic energy of 844 electron volts. What is the binding energy of the electron and kilojoules per mole? And we're given four answer choices. A 2.79 multiplied by 10 of the fifth B 5.41 multiplied by 10 of the fifth C 1.22 multiplied by 10 of the fourth and D 3.75 multiplied by 10 to the fourth, all given in kilojoules per mole. So first of all, let's recall that the binding energy can be easily calculated as the difference between the energy of a photon ep and the kinetic energy of that electron ek. Now, what we're going to do here is just express ep which is the energy of a photon as HC divided by a lambda. OK. So we know that and kinetic energy is basically given to us. So in this case, we can say that the binding energy and we have to understand that it is calculated for a single electron because ep the energy of a photon is also calculated or a single photon. So now EB will be the difference between HC divided by Lambda and EK. OK. So we're calculating this difference and if we want to calculate this energy per mole, we actually need to multiply the difference by avocado's number N A because it sells us the energy per mole, right. OK. So we have our formula and we can just substitute everything into that formula. First of all HC we have 6.626 multiplied by 10 to the power of negative 34th joule multiplied by second. This is the planks constant. We multiplied this by the speed of light C 3.00 multiplied by 10 8 m per second. Now, on the bottom, we have to divide this product by lambda which is our wavelength 0.332 nanometers. Let's stick with the si units and convert nanometers into meters knowing that one nanometer is since the negative ninth of a meter. And now we're subtracting the kinetic energy which is 844 electron volts. We need to convert that into jewels because the previous result is given in tools. Now the problem states that one electron volt is 1.602 multiplied by 10 to the negative 19th of a jewel. So we have calculated our, we have calculated our difference and now we need to multiply that by avocado's number 6.022 multiplied by 10 to the power of 23rd mold, the negative first, which clearly shows us that we get per mole or basically tools per mole. And now, since we want to get kilo juice per mole, we need to apply an additional conversion factor. So joules on the bottom kilojoules on top one, kilojoule is 1000 joules. And we have our setup if we calculate the result that we get here, we end up with 2.79 multiplied by 10 to the fifth kilojoules per mole, which corresponds to the answer choice A. That would be it for today. And thank you for watching.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ultraviolet radiation and radiation of shorter wavelengths can damage biological molecules because these kinds of radiation carry enough energy to break bonds within the molecules. A typical carbon–carbon bond requires 348 kJ>mol to break. What is the longest wavelength of radiation with enough energy to break carbon–carbon bonds?

Textbook Question

The human eye contains a molecule called 11-cis-retinal that changes shape when struck with light of sufficient energy. The change in shape triggers a series of events that results in an electrical signal being sent to the brain that results in vision. The minimum energy required to change the conformation of 11-cis-retinal within the eye is about 164 kJ>mol. Calculate the longest wavelength visible to the human eye.

Textbook Question

An argon ion laser puts out 5.0 W of continuous power at a wavelength of 532 nm. The diameter of the laser beam is 5.5 mm. If the laser is pointed toward a pinhole with a diameter of 1.2 mm, how many photons travel through the pinhole per second? Assume that the light intensity is equally distributed throughout the entire cross-sectional area of the beam. (1 W = 1 J/s)

Textbook Question

Ionization involves completely removing an electron from an atom. How much energy is required to ionize a hydrogen atom in its ground (or lowest energy) state? What wavelength of light contains enough energy in a single photon to ionize a hydrogen atom?

Textbook Question

The energy required to ionize sodium is 496 kJ/mol. What minimum frequency of light is required to ionize sodium?

Textbook Question

Suppose that in an alternate universe, the possible values of l are the integer values from 0 to n (instead of 0 to n - 1). Assuming no other differences between this imaginary universe and ours, how many orbitals would exist in each level? a. n = 1 b. n = 2 c. n = 3

