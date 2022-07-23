Skip to main content
Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom
Tro 6th Edition Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom Problem 62b
Chapter 8, Problem 62b

What are the possible values of ml for each value of l? b. 1

Hey everyone in this example we need to give the feasible ml values for L equals two. So we should recall that our quantum numbers L. Represent our angular quantum numbers and this comes from taking our energy level or our shell number and subtracting that from the value of one. We also have another quantum number ml which represents our magnetic quantum number. Which we should recall is found from taking our negative L. Values all the way up to our positive L. Values. In this case we're told that our L value is positive too. And so that means if L. Is equal to two we should say. Therefore M. L would cover from negative two -10 all the way to positive one and then positive two. And so this would correspond to choice D. Being our only correct answer choice for our correct ml values. So this would complete this question as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
