Problem 56
According to Coulomb's law, rank the interactions between charged particles from lowest potential energy to highest potential energy. a. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm b. a 2+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm c. a 1+ charge and a 1+ charge separated by 100 pm d. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 200 pm
Problem 57
Which experience a greater effective nuclear charge: the valence electrons in beryllium or the valence electrons in nitrogen? Why?
Problem 58
Arrange the atoms according to decreasing effective nuclear charge experienced by their valence electrons: S, Mg, Al, Si.
Problem 61a
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? a. K
Problem 61b
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? b. Ca
Problem 61c
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? c. O
Problem 62
In Section 3.6, we estimated the effective nuclear charge on beryllium's valence electrons to be slightly greater than 2+. What would a similar treatment predict for the effective nuclear charge on boron's valence electrons? Would you expect the effective nuclear charge to be different for boron's 2s electrons compared to its 2p electron? In what way? (Hint: Consider the shape of the 2p orbital compared to that of the 2s orbital.)
Problem 63
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. P or O b. Si or Sn c. S or Sb d. B or N
Problem 64
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. I or In b. Sb or P c. Te or Br d. S or Ge
Problem 69a
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. O2-
Problem 69b
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. Br-
Problem 70a
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. Cl-
Problem 70b
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. P3-
Problem 70c
Write the electron configuration for each ion. c. K+
Problem 70d
Write the electron configuration for each ion. d. Mo3+
Problem 71
Write orbital diagrams for each of these ions.Determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. V5+ b. Cr3+ c. Ni2+ d. Fe3+
Problem 72
Write orbital diagrams for each ion and determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. Cd2+ b. Au+ c. Mo3+ d. Zr2+
Problem 73
Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Li or Li+ b. Cs- or Cs+ c. Cr- or Cr3+ d. O or O2-
Problem 74
Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Sr or Sr2+ b. N or N3- c. Ni or Ni2+ d. S2- or Ca2+
Problem 76
Arrange this isoelectronic series in order of increasing atomic radius: Se2- , Sr2+ , Rb+ , Br- .
Problem 77a
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Cl or Sb
Problem 77b
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. b. Li or K
Problem 77c
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or F
Problem 77d
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. S or Sn
Problem 78
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Ge or Br b. P or In c. S or Te d. As or Br
Problem 79
Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.
Problem 81
For each element, predict where the "jump" occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, the third and fourth, and so on?) a. B b. Na C. P d. S
Problem 82
Consider this set of ionization energies.
IE1 = l000 kJ/mol
IE2 = 2250 kJ/mol
IE3 = 3360 kJ/mol
IE4 = 4560 kJ/mol
IE5 = 7010 kJ/mol
IE6 = 8500 kJ/mol
IE = 27,I00 kJ/mol
To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?
Problem 85b
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. b. C or F
Problem 85c
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. c. P or S
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
