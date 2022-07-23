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Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 51b
Chapter 9, Problem 51b

Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Sr

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1
Step 1: Identify the element on the periodic table. Strontium (Sr) is in the second group (IIA) of the periodic table.
Step 2: The group number of an element in the periodic table can be used to determine the number of valence electrons. For elements in group IIA, they have 2 valence electrons.
Step 3: Therefore, an atom of Strontium (Sr) has 2 valence electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons located in the outermost shell of an atom. They play a crucial role in chemical bonding and reactions, as they are the electrons that can be gained, lost, or shared when atoms interact. The number of valence electrons can often be determined by an element's position in the periodic table.
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Transition Metals Valence Electrons

Periodic Table

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and electron configuration. Elements in the same group (column) typically have the same number of valence electrons, which influences their chemical properties. For example, alkaline earth metals like strontium (Sr) are found in Group 2 and have two valence electrons.
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Periodic Table Classifications

Strontium (Sr)

Strontium is a chemical element with the symbol Sr and atomic number 38. It is classified as an alkaline earth metal, which means it has two valence electrons in its outermost shell. This characteristic contributes to its reactivity and the types of compounds it can form.
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Base Properties
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