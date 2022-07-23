Textbook Question
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
975
views
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. a. Cl b. In c. C d. As
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two valence electrons
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. five 3p electrons
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. four 3p electrons