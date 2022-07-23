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Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 49c
Chapter 9, Problem 49c

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. four 3d electrons

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Step 1: Understand that the fourth period of the periodic table includes the 3d subshell. The 3d subshell starts filling up after the 4s subshell is filled, which happens from the 4th period onwards.
Step 2: Recall that the 3d subshell can hold up to 10 electrons, and the elements in the 4th period start filling up the 3d subshell after the 4s subshell is filled. This starts from Scandium (Sc), which is the first element in the 4th period to have a 3d electron.
Step 3: Count the elements from Scandium (Sc) to find the element with four 3d electrons. Remember that each element adds one electron to the highest energy subshell (in this case, the 3d subshell).
Step 4: The element you find will be the one with four 3d electrons in the fourth period of the periodic table.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Structure

The periodic table is organized into rows (periods) and columns (groups) based on atomic number and electron configuration. Elements in the same period have the same number of electron shells. The fourth period includes elements with four electron shells, ranging from potassium (K) to krypton (Kr). Understanding this structure is essential for identifying elements based on their electron configurations.
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Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For transition metals, which are found in the d-block of the periodic table, the 3d subshell can hold up to ten electrons. An element with four 3d electrons would have a specific electron configuration that includes filling the 3d subshell partially, which is characteristic of certain transition metals in the fourth period.
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Transition Metals

Transition metals are elements found in groups 3 to 12 of the periodic table, known for their ability to form variable oxidation states and complex ions. In the fourth period, transition metals such as titanium (Ti), chromium (Cr), and manganese (Mn) exhibit unique properties due to their d-electrons. Identifying an element with four 3d electrons requires recognizing which transition metal fits this criterion based on its electron configuration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.

b. the number of 3d electrons in Cr

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Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. three 4p electrons

Textbook Question

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. five 3p electrons

Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. full s and p sublevels

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views
Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. two 3d electrons

Textbook Question

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. four 3p electrons